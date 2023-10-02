FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre starts its journey

The FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre, a pioneering venture initiated by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI), has officially started its journey in Dhaka.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the centre on Sunday, said a press release.

This Initiative of the apex trade body of the country is aimed at addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and fostering growth in the private sector through research and policy support.

FBCCI president Mahbubul Alam, former president Md Jashim Uddin, former senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, and members of the Governing Body of FBCCI Innovation and Research Center were also present.

Following the inauguration, the Governing Body convened for its second meeting, with Md Jashim Uddin, the Chairman of the centre, presiding over the session.

He highlighted the centre's mission to cultivate skilled manpower and entrepreneurs across diverse sectors, including agribusiness, light engineering, and the circular economy.

He expressed optimism that the centre would emerge as a driving force in propelling the private sector forward and tackling the challenges brought forth by the fourth industrial revolution through innovation, research, and policy support.

Salman F Rahman underscored the importance of utilising the centre as a training institute and suggested the involvement of top trainers from countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and the USA.

He also discussed the concept of "ToT" and shared valuable insights regarding the establishment of innovation, research, and training facilities.

The FBCCI Research Centre is poised to serve as a central hub for innovation, research, and collaboration. It is committed to forging partnerships with industry and academic stakeholders that will positively impact the business landscape. Notably, it has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Faction AI, a USA-based company, to bolster cooperation in establishing the centre.

MoUs with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Capital Development Fund, Amazon Web Services, and Bangladesh Computer Council are currently in progress.

The FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre is dedicated to advancing innovation and research within Bangladesh's borders, with a strong commitment to collaborating closely with the government to shape innovation policies and support industry-led research initiatives. It aims to bridge gaps between various sectors to promote sustainable growth.

It will serve as a platform to bring together top-class researchers, trainers, and young professionals to develop and commercialise technologies that can address pressing business challenges.

The centre's activities will revolve around innovation, research, training, and incubation. It has plans to establish distinct floors for innovation, research, training, amenities, and reception.