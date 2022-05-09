Salman F Rahman dissatisfied with Dhaka Airport passenger service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Salman F Rahman dissatisfied with Dhaka Airport passenger service

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 07:17 pm
Salman F Rahman
File Photo: Salman F Rahman

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman has expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of passenger service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Overall, I'm not satisfied. I have told those concerned that there are many opportunities to improve the situation from what I have seen here. Those who are on the field-level need to change their mindset," he said while briefing the media after inspecting the airport on Monday (9 May) afternoon.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had sent him on a visit to the airport after receiving reports that passengers were being harassed in various ways at the airport.

Responding to a question on whether the passenger service of the airport management will be outsourced to a third-party organisation to reduce passenger harassment, Salman said the government is considering such a move.

"The third terminal may outsource ground handling, luggage handling and scanner management to a third party."

He also noted that the ground handling service of the airport cannot be outsourced to a third-party organisation right away.

"It cannot be done immediately. This is because the third terminal will be completed by the time this process is underway. The goal now is to improve the present situation," he stated.

Highlighting the complaints from passengers, Salman F Rahman said, "Many passengers have alleged they are asked to pay to cross immigration. We have come (to the airport) with the Additional IGP who manages immigration. Action is being taken against those who have such allegations on their name."

He recommended the bank and customs counters to be placed side by side so that passengers do not have to walk around too far to make their payment.

Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain, Civil Aviation Authority Member (Planning and Operation) Air Commodore Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Member (Security) Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Executive Director of Mohammad Kamrul Islam were present at the briefing among others.

Top News

Salman F Rahman / Dhaka airport / passenger services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

7h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play