Salman F Rahman asked Pak president to apologise for 1971 during S Arabia meeting

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman asked for an apology from Pakistan due to atrocities committed in 1971 during a meeting with the country's president.

In a tweet, Salman F Rahman said the meeting, which took place in Saudi Arabia, brought back his childhood memories as he last met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi when he was 12-years-old, adding that he had also sought an apology for 1971.

Pleasure meeting @ArifAlvi President of Pakistan in Masjid Nabawi. I was 12 years old when we last met. Brought back lots of fond childhood memories. I said to him we need an apology for 1971 in order to improve relations. We prayed for the welfare of the Ummah in the holy site. pic.twitter.com/VTSVw1v87m— Salman F Rahman (@SalmanFRahmanMP) July 3, 2023

Pakistan's president had met President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Salman F Rahman in Saudi Arabia.

In a tweet, Dr Arif Alvi posted pictures of the meeting and recalled meeting Salman.

মক্কা, মিনা ও মদিনায় বাংলাদেশের প্রেসিডেন্ট জনাব শাহাবুদ্দিনের সঙ্গে ভালো বৈঠক। রওজা-ই-রাসূলের নিচে। সাদা রঙে আমার ছোটবেলার বন্ধু জনাব সালমান রহমান, বর্তমানে সংসদ সদস্য, বিডিতে মন্ত্রী ও উপদেষ্টা। আমরা 60 বছর পর দেখা করেছি। আল্লাহর আশীর্বাদ আমাদের সম্পর্কের জন্য বিস্ময়কর কাজ… pic.twitter.com/vcBFD1lpZu— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 4, 2023

"We met after 60 years. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he added.