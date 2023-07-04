Salman F Rahman asked Pak president to apologise for 1971 during S Arabia meeting
Pakistan's president had met President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Salman F Rahman in Saudi Arabia
Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman asked for an apology from Pakistan due to atrocities committed in 1971 during a meeting with the country's president.
In a tweet, Salman F Rahman said the meeting, which took place in Saudi Arabia, brought back his childhood memories as he last met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi when he was 12-years-old, adding that he had also sought an apology for 1971.
In a tweet, Dr Arif Alvi posted pictures of the meeting and recalled meeting Salman.
"We met after 60 years. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he added.