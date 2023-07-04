Salman F Rahman asked Pak president to apologise for 1971 during S Arabia meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

Salman F Rahman asked Pak president to apologise for 1971 during S Arabia meeting

Pakistan's president had met President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Salman F Rahman in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
04 July, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 08:45 pm
Photo: Collected from Twitter.
Photo: Collected from Twitter.

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman asked for an apology from Pakistan due to atrocities committed in 1971 during a meeting with the country's president.

In a tweet, Salman F Rahman said the meeting, which took place in Saudi Arabia, brought back his childhood memories as he last met Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi when he was 12-years-old, adding that he had also sought an apology for 1971.

Pakistan's president had met President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Salman F Rahman in Saudi Arabia. 

In a tweet, Dr Arif Alvi posted pictures of the meeting and recalled meeting Salman.

"We met after 60 years. Blessings of Allah will do wonders for our relationship," he added.

Top News

Salman F Rahman / Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

3h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

11h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

11m | TBS SPORTS
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

3h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

7h | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake