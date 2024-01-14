Sakrain fest thrills Old Dhaka amid chilling cold

Old Dhaka residents gather on their rooftops, transforming them into vibrant launchpads for the kite festival. Photo: TBS

Sakrain, a kite festival traditionally held at the end of Poush, the ninth month of the Bengali calendar, brings joy to Old Dhaka despite the chilly January weather.

As you enter the bustling Sakhari Bazar area, you'll be greeted by a kaleidoscope of color. Both sides of the road and the shops are adorned with vibrant kites, lanterns, and festive decorations. Most people are seen walking along the road carrying their colourful kites and festive items.

As the afternoon light softens, residents gather on their rooftops, transforming them into vibrant launchpads for the kite festival.

The thrill of "cutting" another kite with your own, accompanied by joyous shouts and cheers, fills the air. The rooftops also come alive with music and twinkling lights, setting the stage for a magical evening.

As dusk approaches, groups gather on rooftops for impromptu parties, complete with dazzling fireworks, pulsating laser light shows, and energetic DJ music. The aroma of delicious food mingles with the festive sounds.

For over 400 years, the people of Old Dhaka have cherished the tradition of Sakrain. The festival is not just about flying kites; it's about the thrill of friendly competition, the joy of shared experiences, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The kites have unique names like Love Bird, Pankhiraj, and Chokhdar.

During a visit to Gandaria field, TBS correspondent saw Old Dhaka dwellers celebrating the kite festival with much enthusiasm.

A youth named Akash Mahmud told The Business Standard, "My friends and I have been flying kites since noon. It was foggy since morning, but we thought it would clear up by afternoon. Unfortunately, the wind is still low, and the kite is barely visible in the fog."

Samiha Akhter, a resident of the Gulshan area of the capital, came to old Dhaka's Gendaria area to enjoy the Sakrain festival yesterday.

"As dusk painted the city, the infectious beat of music drew us together to her rooftop, where laughter mingled with the aroma of a hundred sweet potato pithas, each bite a tiny explosion of joy," she told TBS.

Mayor Taposh's kite cuts 2 kites down

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh took part in the Sakrain festival at Dhupkhola ground yesterday. He flew a kite, and his kite became entangled with two other kites.

At this time, Mayor Taposh said, "I want to spread the tradition of the kite festival among the new generation. The kite festival is a part of Dhaka's heritage, and we want our youth and children to carry this legacy forward."

He further encouraged year-round kite flying, not just during festivals, as a way to capture and nurture cultural traditions in a spirit of unity and inclusivity."

The festival, organised by the Corporation since 2021, aimed to celebrate Dhaka's oldest tradition of kite flying and promote its cultural significance among the younger generation.

The city corporation distributed 15,000 kites in all 75 wards through councillors.