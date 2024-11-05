Sajek, Khagrachhari open to tourists after month-long restriction

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman said all tourist centres in the district are now accessible, with Sajek Valley reachable via the Khagrachhari district road

The tourism restriction in Sajek valley and Khagrachhari, imposed for over a month, has been lifted today (5 November).

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman confirmed the matter.

He said all tourist centres in the district are now accessible, with Sajek Valley reachable via the Khagrachhari district road. 

This reopening is expected to revitalise tourism in the area, benefiting businesses that rely heavily on visitors.

The restriction, initially enforced on 25 September due to violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati on 19 and 20 September, was expanded to a complete tourism pause on 8 October across all three hill districts. This prolonged closure placed immense strain on the local economy, particularly for those in tourism.

The Sajek Cottage Owners Association reported that their 120 resorts and cottages were mostly empty, with many employees forced to leave due to lack of work. Losses to the sector are estimated at around Tk15 crore.

Ananta Bikash Tripura, general secretary of the Khagrachhari Residential Hotel Owners Association, welcomed the reopening. 

"Many people's lives are tied to the tourism sector here. With the halt in tourist activity, many became unemployed. The reopening brings relief and hope for recovery," he said. 

Sajek / Khagrachari

