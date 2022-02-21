Sajeeb Wazed highlights Bangabandhu's heroic role in language movement

Bangladesh

BSS
21 February, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has paid tribute to all language martyrs on the Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, shedding light on the role of Bangabandhu in catalysing the movement to uphold the mother tongue.

In a Facebook post from his verified account, he shared part of an animated film titled 'Mujib – My Father', portraying the charismatic leadership demonstrated by the Father of the Nation in the historic language movement and the wrath he incurred from West Pakistan.

The film was made under the supervision of the ICT Division.

"How were the days during the language movement? How did young student leader (Father of the Nation Bangabandhu) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organise students for the struggle? Why was he imprisoned for three years between 1949 and 1952?" he posed questions, accompanied by the animated film that answered all of them.

The film recreated the fiery historic moments of the language movement where Dhaka was seething with protests against the declaration that Urdu would be the only state language of the entire Pakistan, a decision deliberately neglecting tens of millions of Bangla-speakers.

In a separate post, he commemorated the supreme sacrifice of the language martyrs.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / International Mother Language Day / Bangabandhu

