Saima Wazed takes charge as WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia

Saima Wazed on Thursday assumed charge as Regional Director for the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Region.

She is the first from Bangladesh and the second woman to hold this office.

She was nominated to lead the region by member countries of WHO South-East Asia at the Regional Committee session on 1 November 2023 in New Delhi and appointed by the WHO Executive Board on 23 January 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Saima Wazed will direct international health work in 11 countries with over 2 billion people, said a press release.

Outlining her vision, Saima Wazed said her goal is to strengthen member states and WHO to address health gaps in the context of current realities and challenges; enable member states to devise and implement innovative local solutions for equitable and resilient health system; and importantly, empower disadvantaged and vulnerable groups.

At her acceptance speech at the Executive Board in Geneva, she said her topmost priorities include a strong focus on mental health and well-being, a long-neglected area; promoting health equity including through devising and implementing specific interventions for women and children with a structured life-course approach; and harnessing technology for innovations across the different spheres of public health.