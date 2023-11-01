Saima Wazed nominated for WHO regional director for South-East Asia region

Saima Wazed has been nominated to lead WHO's South-East Asia region as a regional director, as per WHO's website.

She was nominated through WHO's Member States vote during a closed meeting at the Seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region.

She will lead for the next five years in this capacity.

In a Facebook post State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, Saima wazed had secured eight votes. The other candidate, Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by Nepal, received two votes.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on 22−27 January 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The newly appointed Regional Director will take office on 1 February 2024.