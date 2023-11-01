Saima Wazed nominated for WHO regional director for South-East Asia region

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 02:32 pm

Related News

Saima Wazed nominated for WHO regional director for South-East Asia region

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 02:32 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Saima Wazed has been nominated to lead WHO's South-East Asia region as a regional director, as per WHO's website. 

She was nominated through WHO's Member States vote during a closed meeting at the Seventy-sixth session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia Region.

She will lead for the next five years in this capacity. 

In a Facebook post State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, Saima wazed had secured eight votes. The other candidate, Dr Shambhu Prasad Acharya, nominated by Nepal, received two votes.

The nomination will be submitted to the WHO Executive Board during its 154th session, taking place on 22−27 January 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The newly appointed Regional Director will take office on 1 February 2024.

 

Top News

WHO Bangladesh / saima wazed / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Why government websites are ‘not secure' to enter

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How to choose the ideal window style for your home?

23h | Habitat
The cafeteria, adorned with vibrant greenery, seamlessly merges the essence of rural Bangla with urban infrastructure. Photo: Awal Sheikh

Reviving tradition: Khulna University's unique cafeteria canopy made from Nipa Palm

23h | Habitat
A noose around the global rice market. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

India is pushing the world toward another rice crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

2h | TBS World
Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

Income-earnings, " To slay the slain " strike-blockade!

17h | TBS Economy
Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

Messi's 8th Ballon D'OR

16h | TBS SPORTS
No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

No one inside Israel trusts Netanyahu!

18h | TBS World