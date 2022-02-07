Sailors receive training on maritime safety

Mercantile Marine Office in Chattogram has trained the masters and sailors of passenger ships, which operate on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route, regarding maritime safety.

Officers of all the ships on the route joined this training workshop held at the Saint Martin's Island in Teknaf on Monday.

Engineer and Ship Surveyor of the Mercantile Marine Office Rafiqul Alam and Nautical Surveyor Captain G M Mostafizur Rahman were the trainers at the event.

In the workshop, the sailors received training on naval safety, safety measurements during navigation, proper usage of life saving appliances, fire extinguishing equipment on-board and timely protection of life and properties in case of emergencies.

Gias Uddin Ahmed, principal officer of Mercantile Marine Office, told The Business Standard, "We survey all ships once a year. At that time, all kinds of security measures were available on the ship but later those were not there."

"So this time, an initiative has been taken to train them on the safety of ships and passengers. As Myanmar has borders in the area, sailors are also instructed on their behaviour," he added.