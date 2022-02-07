Sailors receive training on maritime safety

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:35 pm

Related News

Sailors receive training on maritime safety

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Sailors receive training on maritime safety

Mercantile Marine Office in Chattogram has trained the masters and sailors of passenger ships, which operate on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route, regarding maritime safety.

Officers of all the ships on the route joined this training workshop held at the Saint Martin's Island in Teknaf on Monday.

Engineer and Ship Surveyor of the Mercantile Marine Office Rafiqul Alam and Nautical Surveyor Captain G M Mostafizur Rahman were the trainers at the event.

In the workshop, the sailors received training on naval safety, safety measurements during navigation, proper usage of life saving appliances, fire extinguishing equipment on-board and timely protection of life and properties in case of emergencies.

Gias Uddin Ahmed, principal officer of Mercantile Marine Office, told The Business Standard, "We survey all ships once a year. At that time, all kinds of security measures were available on the ship but later those were not there."

 "So this time, an initiative has been taken to train them on the safety of ships and passengers. As Myanmar has borders in the area, sailors are also instructed on their behaviour," he added.

Sailors / training on maritime safety

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

9h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

10h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

10h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

4h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

5h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

5h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad