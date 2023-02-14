Saif Maritime expands regional operations

Saif Maritime LLC – a subsidiary of Saif Powertec Ltd, Bangladesh – continues to expand its shipping and logistics operations in the Middle East.

Saif Maritime LLC, UAE has announced its foray into Breakbulk Middle East, the region's largest exhibition for the cargo and break-bulk industry – as a bronze sponsor of this year's event, reads a press release.

"It is a pleasure to be one of the bronze sponsors of Breakbulk Middle East. It gives us the opportunity to host and network with the top industrial manufacturers, EPCs, project owners, various modes of transporters, and other service providers to the cargo and break-bulk industry," said the Saif Group Founder and Managing Director Md Ruhul Amin.

The group operates major port terminals, the only inland container depot (ICD) in Dhaka, and the only multimodal (road/rail) inland container depot in Bangladesh.

As a listed public limited company with a paid-up capital of $40 million and an annual turnover of around $200 million, it is amongst the top 100 companies in Bangladesh.

"The AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world's leading facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi and the UAE to the world, which aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting the world," said the group's Founder and Managing Director Md Ruhul Amin.

"We are excited about and committed to providing one-stop solutions for all supply chain and logistics requirements, connecting the world with our range of solutions and services," he said.

With a staff of over 5,500 employees, Saif Maritime LLC engages in bulk ship owning and chartering businesses with Abu Dhabi Ports Group; with whom it has signed agreements for eight Supramax class vessels and three Bangkokmax class container vessels, both for a period of 15 years.

According to Ruhul Amin, through these contracts, the company expects to further enhance its presence in the shipping and logistics industry.

Saif Power Group, headquartered in Bangladesh, has handled nearly 17 million TEUs of cargo and approximately 13,000 vessels till 2022.

The group has played a major role in the containerised trade volume in Bangladesh, handling roughly 62% of the national export-import containerized trade volume yearly.

It is the largest EPC contractor for marine, ports, terminals, ICD, embankment and heavy constructions, and the sole contractor for national dredging projects in Bangladesh.

Saif Maritime LLC offers a range of services including dry bulk vessel service, tanker vessel chartering service, NVOCC service, freight forwarding solutions, state-of-the-art warehouse facilities, and commodity trading.

Its state-of-the-art warehouse facility of approximately 100,000 square feet in Sharjah, UAE, provides customers with a one-stop solution for all supply chain and logistics requirements.