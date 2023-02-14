Saif Maritime expands regional operations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:01 pm

Saif Maritime expands regional operations

The company expects to promote its business at the Breakbulk Middle East expo

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:01 pm
Saif Maritime expands regional operations

Saif Maritime LLC – a subsidiary of Saif Powertec Ltd, Bangladesh – continues to expand its shipping and logistics operations in the Middle East.

Saif Maritime LLC, UAE has announced its foray into Breakbulk Middle East, the region's largest exhibition for the cargo and break-bulk industry – as a bronze sponsor of this year's event, reads a press release.

"It is a pleasure to be one of the bronze sponsors of Breakbulk Middle East. It gives us the opportunity to host and network with the top industrial manufacturers, EPCs, project owners, various modes of transporters, and other service providers to the cargo and break-bulk industry," said the Saif Group Founder and Managing Director Md Ruhul Amin.

The group operates major port terminals, the only inland container depot (ICD) in Dhaka, and the only multimodal (road/rail) inland container depot in Bangladesh. 

As a listed public limited company with a paid-up capital of $40 million and an annual turnover of around $200 million, it is amongst the top 100 companies in Bangladesh. 

"The AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world's leading facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi and the UAE to the world, which aligns perfectly with our mission of connecting the world," said the group's Founder and Managing Director Md Ruhul Amin.

"We are excited about and committed to providing one-stop solutions for all supply chain and logistics requirements, connecting the world with our range of solutions and services," he said.

With a staff of over 5,500 employees, Saif Maritime LLC engages in bulk ship owning and chartering businesses with Abu Dhabi Ports Group; with whom it has signed agreements for eight Supramax class vessels and three Bangkokmax class container vessels, both for a period of 15 years.

According to Ruhul Amin, through these contracts, the company expects to further enhance its presence in the shipping and logistics industry.

Saif Power Group, headquartered in Bangladesh, has handled nearly 17 million TEUs of cargo and approximately 13,000 vessels till 2022. 

The group has played a major role in the containerised trade volume in Bangladesh, handling roughly 62% of the national export-import containerized trade volume yearly.

It is the largest EPC contractor for marine, ports, terminals, ICD, embankment and heavy constructions, and the sole contractor for national dredging projects in Bangladesh. 

Saif Maritime LLC offers a range of services including dry bulk vessel service, tanker vessel chartering service, NVOCC service, freight forwarding solutions, state-of-the-art warehouse facilities, and commodity trading.

Its state-of-the-art warehouse facility of approximately 100,000 square feet in Sharjah, UAE, provides customers with a one-stop solution for all supply chain and logistics requirements. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

7h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

7h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

9h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

46m | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

1h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

4h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed