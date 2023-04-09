Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time

A Dhaka court today extended the deadline for submission of the probe report in a case filed over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi till 22 May - making it the 97th extension.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order on Sunday (9 April) after Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), which was investigating the case, failed to submit the report.

In February of this year, Home Minister Asaduzaman Khan the RAB to submit the report on the investigation into the killings without further delay.

Earlier, the journalists had submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding speedy trial in the journalist couple murder case.

In March 2021, the RAB submitted a progress report in the case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office. According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.