Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:06 pm

Related News

Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:06 pm
Sagar-Runi murder: Submission of probe report deferred for 97th time

A Dhaka court today extended the deadline for submission of the probe report in a case filed over the killing of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi till 22 May - making it the 97th extension.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order on Sunday (9 April) after Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), which was investigating the case, failed to submit the report.

In February of this year, Home Minister Asaduzaman Khan the RAB to submit the report on the investigation into the killings without further delay.

What does 'dhamachapa' mean, asks Sagar-Runi's son Megh

Earlier, the journalists had submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding speedy trial in the journalist couple murder case.

In March 2021, the RAB submitted a progress report in the case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office. According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012.

Sagar-Runi murder: Home Minister orders Rab to submit probe report quickly

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

Top News

Sagar-Runi murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

2h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs