Sagar-Runi murder: DRU seeks PM's intervention to unravel probe

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to accelerate the probe into the murder of journalist-couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

The demand was made at a rally organised in protest of the murder of DRU member journalist couple Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, a senior reporter for ATN Bangla.

A memorandum will be issued to the home minister next Sunday demanding the trial for Sagar-Runi's murder. "We will issue a memorandum to the president, the prime minister and the chief justice on the same demand," said DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu during the protest.

Expressing disappointments over the change in the date of submission of probe report for 85 times in the last 10 years, the journalist leaders said, "We do not have faith in the police over the investigation process."

"Investigating officers are repeatedly failing to submit the probe report. That is why the intervention of the prime minister is needed."

Besides, the leaders demanded immediate arrest of the killers and urged a united movement of journalists.

Joint Secretary General of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Sheikh Mamunur Rashid, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad, DUJ General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu, former General Secretary of DRU Raju Ahmed, former Vice President of DRU Ajmal Haque Helal, former Executive Members of DRU Kudrat-e Khoda and Moinul Ahsan spoke at the protest rally among others.

DRU organised a three-day programme to demand justice for the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi. Mahir Sarowar Megh, the only child of the journalist-couple, and Runi's brother Nowsher Roman were present at the candle lighting programme at DRU premises on Thursday night.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012.