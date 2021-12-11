A saga of courage and sacrifice, The Battle of Kushtia premiered 

Based on incidents that took place in greater Kushtia, a film The Battle of Kushtia beautifully captured how the Bangladeshis showed courage and made sacrifice in 1971.

The 1 hour 45 minute film premiered on Saturday.

Through featuring exclusive footage and interviews with Kushtia's freedom fighters, the film relates the coalescing of a people's resistance movement and how its victory inspired a whole nation.

The Battle of Kushtia reveals remarkable stories of men and women who fought and died for the cause of freedom.

"Inspired by an article published in the Times of America, I started making the film in 2012 and finished in 2019. However, I could not premier it earlier due to Covid-19", said Anindo Atik, writer and director of the film.

"The Battle of Kushtia is a personal journey through the history of the Bangladesh Liberation War. This film is an attempt to learn and understand the story of Bangladesh and share it with the world. However, one film is not enough to capture 1971", he added.

I have tried to capture the plight of one city (the city where I was born and raised) to learn what happened during the war of Independence in the Greater Kushtia area, Anindo said.

"This film simplifies the common understanding of what happened during the war through the eyes of those freedom fighters who had no professional military training," he said and added, "Through making this film, I tried to understand how ordinary people fought a war against a professional army.

Addressing as the chief guest, Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram praised the effort an said, "This is a wonderful film".

Dr Sarwar Ali, trustee of Liberation War Museum, was also present in the premier show while hundreds enjoyed the opening show of the film.