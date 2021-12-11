A saga of courage and sacrifice, The Battle of Kushtia premiered 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

A saga of courage and sacrifice, The Battle of Kushtia premiered 

The film reveals remarkable stories of men and women who fought and died for the cause of freedom.

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 10:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Based on incidents that took place in greater Kushtia, a film The Battle of Kushtia beautifully captured how the Bangladeshis showed courage and made sacrifice in 1971.

The 1 hour 45 minute film premiered on Saturday.

Through featuring exclusive footage and interviews with Kushtia's freedom fighters, the film relates the coalescing of a people's resistance movement and how its victory inspired a whole nation.

The Battle of Kushtia reveals remarkable stories of men and women who fought and died for the cause of freedom.

"Inspired by an article published in the Times of America, I started making the film in 2012 and finished in 2019. However, I could not premier it earlier due to Covid-19", said Anindo Atik, writer and director of the film.

"The Battle of Kushtia is a personal journey through the history of the Bangladesh Liberation War. This film is an attempt to learn and understand the story of Bangladesh and share it with the world. However, one film is not enough to capture 1971", he added.

I have tried to capture the plight of one city (the city where I was born and raised) to learn what happened during the war of Independence in the Greater Kushtia area, Anindo said.

"This film simplifies the common understanding of what happened during the war through the eyes of those freedom fighters who had no professional military training," he said and added, "Through making this film, I tried to understand how ordinary people fought a war against a professional army.

Addressing as the chief guest, Mahbub Uddin Ahmed Bir Bikram praised the effort an said, "This is a wonderful film".

Dr Sarwar Ali, trustee of Liberation War Museum, was also present in the premier show while hundreds enjoyed the opening show of the film.

Top News

Movie / premier / Kushtia / Liberation War / The Battle of Kushtia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

13h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

12h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

13h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

1d | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’