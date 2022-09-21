SAFF champion girls dedicate trophy to the people of Bangladesh

Bangladesh women's national football team captain Sabina Khatun dedicated the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship trophy to the nation.

"This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh," she said during a brief press conference at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after returning from Nepal on Wednesday (21 September).

The women's football team landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:40pm today (21 September). State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel received the team at the airport; a cake was cut at the airport to celebrate the team's victory.

"We thank the minister and the authorities for arranging such a warm welcoming programme to receive us," the national women's football team said during a press conference at the airport.

Coach Golam Rabbani Choton said: "We are very grateful to the prime minister and authorities for this."

Fans and supporters thronged the airport and received the champion girls with a grand celebratory welcome.

Photo: TBS

SAFF winning team started for the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) building at around 3:40pm with a victory parade featuring an open-top bus. From the airport, they will cross Kakali Banani and pass in front of Jahangir Gate, Prime Minister's Office. After that, the procession will go to Kakrail via Tejgaon Flyover.

There are a few band party cars in the fleet, the open-top bus also has a music system in it. The motorcade proceeded to its destination under police security. The Bangladesh team will travel from Kakrail to Fakirapool-Arambagh and then to Motijheel Shapla Chattark to reach BFF building.

The girls clinched their maiden South Asian Football Federation Women's Cup by beating Nepal 3-1 on 19 September.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (21 September) announced a cash reward of Tk50 lakh for the Bangladesh Women's football team. BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon lauded the success of the women footballers.

On 19 September, State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel announced the plans to organise the reception after the Bangladesh girls clinched their maiden South Asian Football Federation Women's Cup by beating Nepal 3-1.

The final of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 between Bangladesh and Nepal was held at Dasharath Rangshala International Stadium in Kathmandu. Bangladesh beat the hosts to lift the title. A brace from Krishna Rani Sarkar and an early goal from substitute player Shamsunnahar helped the Bangladesh women clinch their first SAFF championship today. Anita Basnet pulled one back for Nepal, but it was too little, too late. With the win, Bangladesh shattered India's dominance in this competition.

Since winning, there had been a demand from various quarters, starting from social media, to welcome the women's champion team from the airport on an open-top bus.

In response, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), the government's transport agency, prepared an open-top bus to welcome the victorious girls.

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin said he wants the victorious SAFF champions to give 60 per cent more effort in their endeavour to challenge at the Asian level. He said this during a press briefing at the BFF House on Tuesday, the day after the women's team clinched their maiden SAFF title by beating Nepal 3-1 in the final in Kathmandu.