Safety first: Police advise against rooftop travel for Eid holidaymakers

04 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 01:08 pm

File Photo.
File Photo.

In anticipation of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Bangladesh Police on Thursday issued a series of safety guidelines for citizens planning to travel back to their hometowns.

This initiative aims to ensure a safe and smooth journey for thousands of holidaymakers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The police have strongly discouraged travellers from risking their lives by riding on the roofs of buses, trucks, pickups, and other goods vehicles.

Additionally, pedestrians have been advised to utilise foot overbridges and zebra crossings wherever available and to be cautious of vehicle speeds in areas lacking these facilities.

Private car users were specifically warned against joyriding and reckless driving. The police have also cautioned all travellers against accepting food from strangers, a precautionary measure to avoid potential health risks.

Bus owners have been urged to employ only skilled and professional drivers and to avoid overloading buses beyond their capacity. Similarly, vehicle fitness is emphasised, with a strict recommendation against operating any vehicle deemed unfit for travel.

Regarding waterway travel, the police advised against journeying by launch in inclement weather conditions and implored vessel owners to refrain from exceeding passenger limits on launches, steamers, and speedboats. Vessel operators were reminded to navigate the vessels themselves or ensure that they are piloted by certified drivers. Owners are also encouraged to monitor weather conditions via mobile phones and radio and to verify the functionality of fire pumps and fire extinguishing equipment onboard.

For those travelling by train, police reiterated the dangers of roof, buffer, and engine travel and cautioned against the act of throwing stones at trains, which poses a significant safety hazard.

In the event of an emergency, people were asked to call 999 or police headquarters control room (01320001299), highway police headquarters (01320182598), railway police headquarters (01320177598), river police headquarters (01320169598), Rapid Action Battalion (01777720199), district superintendent of police and officer-in-charge of police, if needed.

By adhering to these guidelines, the Bangladesh Police hope to minimise accidents and ensure that Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated in a joyous and safe manner across the country.

