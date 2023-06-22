Keep valuables, jewellery with relatives before leaving Dhaka for Eid: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner, Khandaker Golam Faruq, has advised city residents who plan to leave Dhaka during Eid-ul-Adha to safeguard their valuable items, jewellery, and money.

He suggested that instead of leaving these belongings in their empty homes, individuals should consider entrusting them to their relatives or neighbours, or even storing them in a bank.

Speaking at a conference held at the DMP Headquarters on Thursday, the commissioner emphasised the importance of taking precautions to protect one's assets while away.

In addition, he assured the public that the journey during this Eid would be smooth, as there will be no cattle markets on the highways.

The DMP commissioner also made a request to garment owners, urging them to provide workers with their bonuses and wages before Eid. By doing so, he expressed hope that it would help prevent any worker protests or grievances.