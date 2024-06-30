Safe Food Authority 'played a big role' behind becoming MP: Ferdous

Being a goodwill ambassador for the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority has played a big role in becoming a member of parliament, Dhaka-10 lawmaker and popular actor Ferdous Ahmed said today (30 June).

Ferdous first started working as a goodwill ambassador of Safe Food Authority in the fiscal year 2023-24.

After signing another one-year contract with the Bangladesh Safe Food Authority to become its goodwill ambassador for the fiscal year 2024-25, Ferdous said, "For the last ten to fifteen years, I have been trying to get involved with something different. One of them is the Safe Food Authority. I think it has played a big role in becoming a member of parliament."

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony in Dhaka, Ferdous said, "When I got connected with the Safe Food Authority, the activities of mixing with people in the field and countryside started."

He also said, "Those who commit food adulteration cannot be corrected in a day. It is a matter of long-term practice. Therefore, the work of the Safe Food Authority should be done more diligently."

He expressed hope to be involved in the safe food movement more broadly, saying, "Not only in Dhaka, public awareness activities should also be conducted in other divisions and districts as well."