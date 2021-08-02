Sadia Faizunnesa appointed new ambassador to Brazil

The Government has decided to appoint Sadia Faizunnesa, currently serving as the Consul General of Bangladesh in New York, as the next Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Sadia Faizunnesa, a career diplomat, belongs to the 18th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre and joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1999, said a press release on Monday.

In her distinguished diplomatic career, she served as Director General for United Nations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and in different capacities at the Bangladesh Missions in Bangkok, Berlin, and for multiple Wings at the headquarters.

Sadia Faizunnesa obtained her Masters in Development Studies from BRAC University, Dhaka, and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree under Dhaka University.

