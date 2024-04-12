Sadarghat launch accident: 5 arrestees remanded for 3 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 06:53 pm

Related News

Sadarghat launch accident: 5 arrestees remanded for 3 days

TBS Report
12 April, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2024, 06:53 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has ordered a three-day remand for five people arrested in connection with the launch accident that killed five people at Dhaka's Sadarghat on Thursday (11 April).

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court's Judge Arifa Chowdhury Himel passed the order today, Sadarghat River Police Sub Inspector Nakib Aizul Haque, the investigating officer in the case, told the media.

The investigating officer had requested the court for a seven-day remand for the arrestees further while the lawyers of the accused petitioned for their bail.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The judge, however, scrapped the bail petition and remanded the suspects for three days.

5 killed in Sadarghat launch accident, 5 detained

The arrestees are: Farhan-6 Launch Master Abdur Rouf, 54, Second Master Selim Howladar, 54, and Manager Shahrukh Khan, 70, and Tasrif-4 Launch Master Mizanur Rahman, 48, and Second Master Moniruzzaman, 27.

On Thursday evening, Ismail Hossain, joint director of Dhaka River Port at BIWTA's Maritime Safety and Traffic Management Department filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station against the five individuals.

Earlier in the afternoon, five people were killed after a launch rope reportedly tore during a faulty parking attempt by another launch in Sadarghat.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zainal Abedin, joint commissioner, Traffic-Sadarghat River Port, said two launches, MV Tasrif-4 and MV Pubali-1, were tied to the ghat with ropes. 

When another launch named Farhan-6 tried to enter between the two launches, the rope of MV Tasrif-4 tore down.

Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident.

 

Top News

Bangladesh / Sadarghat / Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

1h | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

3h | Features
‘Sundarbaner Durdhorso Dossuder Rupantorer Golpo’

How the Sundarbans pirates changed their way 

3h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

The roof garden is full of exotic fruits and vegetables

11m | Videos
The master of making the young old

The master of making the young old

1d | Videos
How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

How do the people of Char area spend Eid?

1d | Videos
Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

3d | Videos