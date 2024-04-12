Sadarghat launch accident: 5 arrestees remanded for 3 days

A Dhaka court has ordered a three-day remand for five people arrested in connection with the launch accident that killed five people at Dhaka's Sadarghat on Thursday (11 April).

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court's Judge Arifa Chowdhury Himel passed the order today, Sadarghat River Police Sub Inspector Nakib Aizul Haque, the investigating officer in the case, told the media.

The investigating officer had requested the court for a seven-day remand for the arrestees further while the lawyers of the accused petitioned for their bail.

The judge, however, scrapped the bail petition and remanded the suspects for three days.

The arrestees are: Farhan-6 Launch Master Abdur Rouf, 54, Second Master Selim Howladar, 54, and Manager Shahrukh Khan, 70, and Tasrif-4 Launch Master Mizanur Rahman, 48, and Second Master Moniruzzaman, 27.

On Thursday evening, Ismail Hossain, joint director of Dhaka River Port at BIWTA's Maritime Safety and Traffic Management Department filed a case with South Keraniganj Police Station against the five individuals.

Earlier in the afternoon, five people were killed after a launch rope reportedly tore during a faulty parking attempt by another launch in Sadarghat.

Photo: Courtesy

Zainal Abedin, joint commissioner, Traffic-Sadarghat River Port, said two launches, MV Tasrif-4 and MV Pubali-1, were tied to the ghat with ropes.

When another launch named Farhan-6 tried to enter between the two launches, the rope of MV Tasrif-4 tore down.

Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident.