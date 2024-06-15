Sacrificial cattle sales gain momentum in capital, buyers say prices reasonable

Sales of sacrificial animals at 20 cattle markets in two city corporation areas gain momentum at the last moment as Eid-ul-Adha nears.

The cattle markets will remain open till morning on Eid day (17 June).

Two large cattle markers are set up at open places under Sector 16 and 18 in Uttara Diabari area. Sales gain momentum at the last moment at the two markets. Though cattle prices were low till yesterday, they are higher today. But according to both buyers and sellers, the price is reasonable.

According to cattle traders Mostafa Matabbar, Md Rasel and Rafiq, who brought cattle at the Uttara market from different areas, there is a high demand for local cattle in the market.

A huge number of cattle have also been brought to Meradia haat in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. Apart from designated places, cattle are being brought in alleyways as well.

Mizanur Rahman, a buyer, said, "A huge number of sacrificial animals have been brought. Small, medium and large cows and goats have been brought at the haat while prices are low compared to previous years."

Camels have been brought at Gabtoli cattle market from the Indian state of Rajasthan. There is massive crowd of visitors and YouTubers to see the camels.

Md Mahfuzur Rahman Apu bought the two camels a month ago. Later, he brought the camels to Bangladesh by road.

Apu said they are asking Tk60 lakh for the camels.

Khilgaon colony adjacent cattle market is also witnessing a massive crowd of buyers and sellers. Sales of cattle also gain momentum here.

Lease-holder of the haat Hamidul Haque said though there was a massive crowd of buyers, sales were very low in the last couple of days.

But sales increased from this morning, he said and that he is expecting that sales will be much better tomorrow.

Sources of Dhaka North and South city corporations said a total of nine cattle markets have been set up in the DNCC area, including a permanent market at Gabtoli, while 11 markets have been set up in the DSCC area, including Sarulia permanent cattle market.

Due to a court order, a cattle market has not been set up at Aftabnagar.

The temporary haats in the DNCC area have been set up at an open space adjacent to Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Mostul Check Post in Khilkhet under Ward Number 43, an open space adjacent to Sutivola Canal at Vatara, Kaola Shialdanga in Sectors 16 and 18 at Uttara, Boubazar area, Mirpur Section-6 (Eastern Housing open space) and Mohammadpur Bosila 40 feet road side.

In DSCC area, the temporary cattle markets have been set up at Jatrabari Dania College, Dholaikhal Truck Terminal, Amulia Model Town, Meradia Bazar, a designated place near Kamalapur Stadium, Rahmatganj Club, North Shahjahanpur Khilgaon Railgate Bazar, Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology at Hazaribag, Postogola open field and near Bishwa Road beside Little Friends Club.