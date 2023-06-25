Sacrificial cow's leather price increased by Tk3-5 this year

The government has fixed the price of salted leather of sacrificial cows at Tk50 to Tk55 per square feet in Dhaka and Tk45 to Tk48 per sqft outside Dhaka for this year.

The Ministry of Commerce made the decision during a meeting with leather traders in the conference room of the ministry on Sunday (25 June).

Last year, cowhide was priced at Tk47 to Tk52 per square foot in Dhaka and Tk40 to Tk44 outside Dhaka.

For this year, the price of salted goat hide has been fixed at Tk18 to Tk20 and salted lamb skin at Tk12 to Tk14 per square foot. This price was the same last year as well.

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi said discussions were held with businessmen on how to preserve leather during Eid al-Adha, slated for 29 June.

Salt should be added within 7/8 hours of removing the hide so that it does not spoil. This year the weather is hotter, so salt should be applied earlier, he said.

Minister Tipu Munshi said leather is in a good position in terms of exports. The government aims to earn more than $1 billion in export earnings from leather, which is why it needs to be stored properly.

The Local Government Division, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce are jointly working to ensure that leather is preserved properly. Lower amounts of leather are expected to be spoilt this year compared to previous years.

The minister said the production of salt in the country has increased this year. But some unscrupulous businessmen are trying to make extra profit by stockpiling salt.

The businessmen who are trying to take advantage of the opportunity will be punished.

The minister said for seven days the skin of the sacrificial animal will not be allowed to enter or leave the city of Dhaka.

In response to the questions of the journalists, Tipu Munshi said the deputy commissioner, divisional commissioner and the police administration will monitor whether leather is being sold at the fixed price.

In response to another question, he said, if the traders do not buy leather at the fixed price, then export of wet blue leather will be allowed like last year.

Representatives of various organisations of the leather sector including, Bangladesh Tanners Association, Raw Hide Traders Owners Association were present in the meeting.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of the ministry, presided over it.