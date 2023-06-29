Sacrificial animal waste cleared from 32 wards in Dhaka North, 30 in Dhaka South

On the first day of Eid, the two city corporations in Dhaka have made significant progress in clearing the waste from sacrificial animals.

Dhaka North City Corporation has successfully removed waste from 32 out of 54 wards as of 7 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation has cleared waste from 30 out of 75 wards as of 7:45 pm.

Earlier the day, the mayors of the two city corporations declared that sacrificial animal waste will be removed from the city streets within 24 hours.