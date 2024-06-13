Sacrificial animal sale begins in city's 20 cattle markets

The photo was taken in the capital’s Postagola. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The sale of sacrificial animals started in Dhaka's 20 cattle markets including two permanent haats with just five days left before Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslim Ummah, officials said.

Two city corporations' sources said eight temporary haats have been set up apart from Gabtali permanent haat in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and 10 temporary haats apart from Sarulia permanent cattle haat in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area.

However, due to the court's directive, there will not be any cattle market in Aftabnagar this year.

DNCC's Public Relations Department Information Officer Peal Hasan told BSS that nine cattle markets including one permanent haat have been set up in the area of its jurisdiction.

This time, the cattle markets will remain open for 5 days until the morning of Eid day from 13 June, he said, adding that all arrangements have been made for the safe and comfortable trading of sacrificial animals.

Hasan said buyers can purchase the cattle even through online banking without bringing any cash in the market as anyone can open instant bank account under the overall supervision of Bangladesh Bank and make money transactions.

There are also be numerous bank booths for smooth transactions in the market areas, he said.

Apart from this, arrangement has been made for ablution and prayers for the buyers and sellers at the markets, he added.

To maintain discipline at haats, its lease holders have been warned that if any seller sets up haat on the street, the security deposit of the lease holder will be forfeited.

Hasan also said law enforcement agencies will be at markets constantly to provide overall security of the buyers and sellers.

The temporary haats in the DNCC area have been set up at an open space adjacent to Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Mostul Check Post in Khilkhet under Ward Number 43, an open space adjacent to Sutivola Canal at Vatara, open space beside Sectors 16 and 18 at Uttara, Boubazar area, Mirpur Section-06 (Eastern Housing open space), open space of Mohammadpur Bosila 40 feet road side, open space from Vatulia Saheb Ali Madrasha to Ranavola Sluice gate and open space of Jamun area at Dakkhin Khan.

DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Naser said the temporary animal markets have been set up at 10 places along with the permanent one in Sarulia.

One monitoring committee for each market has been formed for maintaining overall discipline at market areas, he said.

Each committee has one magistrate, he said, adding if any irregularity is found beyond the guidelines set by DSCC, the committee will immediately take action.

Apart from the central control room, there is one control room in each haat, said Naser.

On the other hand, under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank, buyers and sellers can transact money through instant banking without cash transactions, he said, adding there are also adequate bank booths at markets.

The temporary cattle markets have been set up at neighbourhoods of Dania College at Jatrabari, open space of Dholaikhal Truck Terminal, area near Amulia Model Town, open space near Meradia Bazar, a designated place near Kamalapur Stadium, Rahmatganj Club area, open space near Khilgaon Rail Maittre Sangha Club gate Bazar, Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology area at Hazaribag, Postogola open field near crematory place and open place beside Little Friends Club near Bishwa Road.