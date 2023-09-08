Sacked DAG Imran, family return home from US embassy hours after seeking shelter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 10:17 pm

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan and his family. Photo: Collected
Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan and his family. Photo: Collected

Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, who sought shelter at the US Embassy in Dhaka citing fear for his life after being dismissed from his post of deputy attorney general, has returned to his home.

"He returned to his Dhaka residence at Lalmatia at around 9:15pm," Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner, Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard.

"We do not know if he had any interactions during his stay at the embassy," he added.

Earlier, Imran and his family were spotted leaving the US embassy ground in a grey Corolla Saloon car with police cars behind them, reports our correspondent.

In the meantime, quoting Imran, The Daily Star reported that the former deputy attorney general and his family left the embassy premise following assurance from local authorities. 

"Higher authorities from the government have given me assurance, and said there is nothing to fear. I did not go there for a visa. I went to the embassy after receiving threats," Imran told The Daily Star.

Earlier on the day, Imran and his family went to seek shelter at the US embassy following his dismissal from the post of deputy attorney general. He also said he was receiving threats.

"I am at the American embassy, along with my whole family, for shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today … Over the last four-five days, I was being threatened on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp," a text message from Imran read, reported The Daily Star.

At a press conference on 4 September, Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan said he refused to sign a statement from the Attorney General's Office issued against the statement given by prominent global leaders supporting Dr Muhammad Yunus.

On the next day, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Imran has broken the existing protocol by making comments in favour of Dr Yunus without the permission of the attorney general.

Earlier today, in response to questions from reporters at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria, Anisul Huq said Deputy Attorney General Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan has been dismissed.

