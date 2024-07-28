A mother's week in court for a glimpse of her son

Garment worker Sabura Begum has been staying at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for seven days with her daughter, hoping to see her arrested son and son-in-law.

Despite her persistence, she has not been able to see her son.

Sabura, 45, told TBS today (28 July) that the police picked up her son and son-in-law last week.

She met both at the police station that day, but since then, she has not seen them. "The police say they transferred the case to the court, but I haven't seen them yet."

Sabura's family has been thrown into turmoil by the quota movement's violence.

Her son, Sabbir, 18, and son-in-law, Anis, 22, lived in a mess in Savar's New Market area. Sabbir sold juice on the street, while Anis worked in a garment shop.

"My son doesn't need bail," Sabura cried, "I just want to meet him once."

Her daughter, Salma Akhter, 20, said they were told on Saturday night that her husband would be brought to court on Sunday. They have been waiting since seven in the morning but have not seen any of the two.

"It is now three o'clock. Many of the accused have been brought in, and I've checked every police van. But I haven't seen my husband or brother," Salma added.

Many families like Sabura's are at the court premises, with relatives picked up in connection with the quota movement violence. Most claim that the police are making mass arrests without investigation.

Kulsum Begum, has also been waiting at the court. Her son, Sujan Mian, 21, was arrested from Mirpur while on duty for a multinational company and later implicated in a vandalism case.

Kulsum insists, "My son was at home during the movement. He doesn't belong to any political party. My son is being falsely accused."