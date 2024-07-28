A mother's week in court for a glimpse of her son

Bangladesh

Tousif Kaium
28 July, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 11:24 pm

Related News

A mother's week in court for a glimpse of her son

Sabura’s family has been thrown into turmoil by the quota movement's violence

Tousif Kaium
28 July, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 11:24 pm
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS
In front of the CMM court. File Photo: TBS

Garment worker Sabura Begum has been staying at Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for seven days with her daughter, hoping to see her arrested son and son-in-law. 

Despite her persistence, she has not been able to see her son.

Sabura, 45, told TBS today (28 July) that the police picked up her son and son-in-law last week. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She met both at the police station that day, but since then, she has not seen them. "The police say they transferred the case to the court, but I haven't seen them yet."

Sabura's family has been thrown into turmoil by the quota movement's violence. 

Her son, Sabbir, 18, and son-in-law, Anis, 22, lived in a mess in Savar's New Market area. Sabbir sold juice on the street, while Anis worked in a garment shop.

"My son doesn't need bail," Sabura cried, "I just want to meet him once."

Her daughter, Salma Akhter, 20, said they were told on Saturday night that her husband would be brought to court on Sunday. They have been waiting since seven in the morning but have not seen any of the two.

"It is now three o'clock. Many of the accused have been brought in, and I've checked every police van. But I haven't seen my husband or brother," Salma added.

Many families like Sabura's are at the court premises, with relatives picked up in connection with the quota movement violence. Most claim that the police are making mass arrests without investigation.

Kulsum Begum, has also been waiting at the court. Her son, Sujan Mian, 21, was arrested from Mirpur while on duty for a multinational company and later implicated in a vandalism case.

Kulsum insists, "My son was at home during the movement. He doesn't belong to any political party. My son is being falsely accused."

Top News

court / Bangladesh / Quota protest violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

11h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

16h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1d | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos