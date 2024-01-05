Sabouters have plans to create panic with loud explosions, cocktail detonations on election day: IGP

Sabouters have plans to create panic among citizens with loud explosions and cocktails on election day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said.

"Law enforcement agencies know the sabouters' plans surrounding the upcoming 12th National Elections. They had planned to create panic among the public on election day by causing loud explosions or detonating cocktails," he said during a security briefing organised at Willes Little Flower School and College in the capital today (5 January).

"We already obtained this information and are prepared," the IGP said while hoping that such attempts to spread fear would not be successful.

On the issue of planned sabotage, he said, "Police are fully prepared, and no acts of sabotage will be tolerated. There might be isolated incidents, but police have prevented all significant nationwide sabotage attempts."

Regarding the security of polling centres, the IGP said security arrangements had been made at each centre starting today.

When asked about virtual rumours in past elections and the police's role in combating them in the current election, he said, "Various police units are working in the cyber world. They are managing all activities using technology."

Regarding hartals, the police chief said, "People of Bangladesh are focused on elections. Everyone will go to the polling centres in a festive environment."

The IGP also said adequate security measures had been taken for all high-risk centres.

"Various law enforcement agencies, local administration, and returning officers are working together on a unified platform," he added.