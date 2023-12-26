Sabotage on railway: Security strengthened at 20 risky points in Natore

Bangladesh Railway has strengthened security at 20 risky points in Natore district to prevent acts of sabotage.

Shah Sufi Nur Mohammad, Pakshi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said security has been beefed up to prevent acts of sabotage on railway and the authorities concerned are monitoring the 57 km railway in Natore regularly.

He came up with the information while visiting the risky points of Natore railway on Tuesday (26 December).

Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiya and Superintendent of Natore Police Tariqul Islam and other officials of railway were present there.

Already miscreants tried to carry out sabotage acts on railways in Natore and that is why the local administration identified the risky areas and took steps to enhance security, said SP Tariqul.

