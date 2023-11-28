Sabotage plans won't be successful: DMP

Bangladesh

UNB
28 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

Sabotage plans won't be successful: DMP

UNB
28 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:31 pm
The commissioner speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre in the city’s Minto Road area on 28 Nov. Photo: UNB
The commissioner speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre in the city’s Minto Road area on 28 Nov. Photo: UNB

Those who are planning sabotage in different areas of Dhaka would never be successful, Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Mahid Uddin said today.

Police are committed to protecting the lives of city dwellers and protecting their property, the commissioner said while speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre in the city's Minto Road area.

"This is part of our responsibility and the police have been and will remain steadfast in performing that responsibility," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mahid Uddin said the main purpose of those who are involved in sabotages is to create panic by creating a fearful atmosphere to implement the programmes of different political parties.

He said those who set buses  on fire mainly get into the bus in the guise of passengers and after setting fire with petrol they quickly get down.

Sometimes they try to throw something from a short distance, he said.

The DMP commissioner assured that police patrol has been intensified and police personnel are deployed at various check posts.

He said those carrying out subversive activities  will be arrested wherever they are, he added.

 

Top News

DMP / sabotage / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

2h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

3h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

4h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

1h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

3h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

7h | TBS World