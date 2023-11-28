Sabotage plans won't be successful: DMP

The commissioner speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre in the city’s Minto Road area on 28 Nov. Photo: UNB

Those who are planning sabotage in different areas of Dhaka would never be successful, Additional Police Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Dr Mahid Uddin said today.

Police are committed to protecting the lives of city dwellers and protecting their property, the commissioner said while speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre in the city's Minto Road area.

"This is part of our responsibility and the police have been and will remain steadfast in performing that responsibility," he added.

Mahid Uddin said the main purpose of those who are involved in sabotages is to create panic by creating a fearful atmosphere to implement the programmes of different political parties.

He said those who set buses on fire mainly get into the bus in the guise of passengers and after setting fire with petrol they quickly get down.

Sometimes they try to throw something from a short distance, he said.

The DMP commissioner assured that police patrol has been intensified and police personnel are deployed at various check posts.

He said those carrying out subversive activities will be arrested wherever they are, he added.