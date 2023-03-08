Sabotage angle will be examined in Gulistan blast: AL Organising Secy Mirza Azam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:24 pm

Related News

Sabotage angle will be examined in Gulistan blast: AL Organising Secy Mirza Azam

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:24 pm
Mirza Azam MP. Photo: Collected
Mirza Azam MP. Photo: Collected

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam has said an extensive investigation will be conducted to determine if the incident in Gulistan's Siddik Bazar was a planned sabotage or not.

"Multiple blast incidents in last few days have left us with doubts, therefore, it will be scrutinized to see if this was a mere accident or a planned sabotage," he said while speaking to reporters after visiting the injured at the DMCH burn unit.

"It could be an accident if there was just one such incident. However, in the matter of last few days we have experienced one after another," he explained in response to a question from journalists.

Mirza Azam said the government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"I have spoken to the relatives of the victims so that they do not feel despondent," he said assuring that the government is by their side.

Top News

Gulistan blast / Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year