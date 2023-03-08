Sabotage angle will be examined in Gulistan blast: AL Organising Secy Mirza Azam

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam has said an extensive investigation will be conducted to determine if the incident in Gulistan's Siddik Bazar was a planned sabotage or not.

"Multiple blast incidents in last few days have left us with doubts, therefore, it will be scrutinized to see if this was a mere accident or a planned sabotage," he said while speaking to reporters after visiting the injured at the DMCH burn unit.

"It could be an accident if there was just one such incident. However, in the matter of last few days we have experienced one after another," he explained in response to a question from journalists.

Mirza Azam said the government is doing everything in its capacity to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"I have spoken to the relatives of the victims so that they do not feel despondent," he said assuring that the government is by their side.