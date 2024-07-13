Global cooperation must in addressing global waste crisis: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a UN sidelines event at the UN General Assembly Building in New York on Friday. Photo: Courtesy

International cooperation and robust partnerships are crucial in tackling the global waste crisis, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said.

He made the remark while delivering his keynote speech at an UN sidelines event titled "Partnerships for Addressing the Waste Crisis and Accelerating Circularity: A New Policy Support Initiative for Data and Action".

The event was held on Friday at the UN General Assembly Building in New York, focusing on the critical issue of waste management, according to a message received today (13 July).

In his speech, Saber highlighted Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable waste management practices and the country's efforts to implement innovative solutions to enhance resource circularity.

This programme marked the launch of a new policy support platform and publication.

This initiative aims to assist UN member states in addressing the pressing gaps in data, technical expertise, capacity building, and financing required to advance resource circularity in solid waste management (SWM) through a life-cycle approach.

Saber seeks UN's robust response to climate vulnerable countries

Saber Hossain Chowdhury has called upon the United Nations to be more responsive to the needs of the developing countries, especially the most climate-vulnerable ones, in addressing the pressing challenges.

He said climate issues like sea level rise, salinity intrusion and glacial melt are matters of survival for Bangladesh. "Time is running out. That's what science tells us," he added.

The environment minister made the remarks when he met Amina J Mohammed, the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, reports BSS.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at a meeting with United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina J Mohammed at the UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, Photo: PID

During the meeting, the UN deputy secretary-general acknowledged Bangladesh's significant progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in achieving the global goals, particularly in the realm of climate change adaptation as exemplified by the implementation of its robust early warning systems.

These systems have greatly enhanced the country's disaster preparedness and resilience, serving as a model for other nations, she said.

The UN deputy secretary-general and the Bangladesh minister focused on the devastating impacts of climate change, ongoing conflicts, and other global challenges that are hindering the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They emphasised the need for strengthened international collaboration to overcome these obstacles.

They also discussed how to amplify the voices of global South in climate negotiations, especially in Conferences of Parties to secure more funding to tackle impacts of climate change and support their green transition.

Earlier, Saber Chowdhury met Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner and discussed areas of mutual cooperation.

Steiner commended Bangladesh's leadership in addressing climate change from a prosperity perspective and assured UNDP's continued support in delivering on its climate promise based on the specific needs of Bangladesh.

Saber Hossain also met Chun Kyoo Park, head of the United Nations Office for Sustainable Development (UNOSD), to discuss potential cooperation in the areas of waste management including building capacity of relevant national and local government institutions and supporting collection and analysis of relevant data.

The environment minister was accompanied by Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York.

The minister was accompanied by Ambassador Muhith, the Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

Saber Hossain is in New York on an official visit from 11-16 July.