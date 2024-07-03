Saber seeks strong Bd-ADB partnership to face environmental challenges 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:05 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Visiting Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yingming Yang today (3 July) called on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at his secretariat office here aiming to strengthen climate collaborations.

During the meeting, they discussed ongoing and future collaborations between the ADB and the Bangladesh government, focusing on environmental sustainability, climate resilience, air and marine pollution control, carbon trading, capacity building and blue economy. 

Both of them emphasised continued cooperation to address the challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation in Asia.

Saber said, "Bangladesh is committed to building resilience and sustainable development, while ADB's support plays a vital role in this endeavour. 

"The government has taken significant strides in environmental protection and climate change adaptation. However, the challenges we face are immense and multifaceted. We need robust financial mechanisms, advanced technologies, and capacity-building initiatives to meet our goals.

The collaboration with ADB has been instrumental in providing the necessary resources and expertise to drive our initiatives forward," the environment minister added.

Envisioning a strengthened partnership between Bangladesh and the ADB, he said, "Together, we can explore innovative solutions, enhance our adaptation capacities, and ensure that our development trajectory is both green and inclusive." 

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to working hand-in-hand with the ADB. "We value your support and look forward to deepening our collaboration to create a sustainable and resilient Bangladesh," he hoped.

Saber expressed his appreciation for ADB's support and highlighted the critical role of international partnership in achieving Bangladesh's environmental and climate goals.

Yingming Yang, ADB vice president for South, Central, and West Asia, has reaffirmed ADB's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's efforts through technical assistance, financing, and policy guidance.

They underscored the strong partnership between ADB and Bangladesh in their shared mission to promote sustainable development and environmental protection.

