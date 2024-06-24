Saber Chowdhury calls on Bhutanese PM Tobgay

Bangladesh

BSS
24 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
24 June, 2024, 08:29 pm

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay at his office, Gyalyong Tshokhang, in Thimphu. Photo: PID
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay at his office, Gyalyong Tshokhang, in Thimphu. Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay at his office, Gyalyong Tshokhang, in Thimphu.

The Bhutanese premier Tobgay thanked the Bangladesh environment minister for visiting Bhutan and commended Bangladesh's proactive approach, according to a message received here.

During the meeting, Tobgay reiterated Bhutan's support for joint initiatives aiming to promote sustainability and resilience in the region.

Minister Saber Chowdhury congratulated the Bhutan prime minister on his party's landslide victory in elections and for being elected as the prime minister for the second time.

He also invited the Bhutanese premier, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to visit Bangladesh.

Saber highlighted Bangladesh's ongoing efforts in combating climate change and protecting biodiversity.

They expressed their commitment to enhancing potential collaboration between Bangladesh and Bhutan in regional connectivity, climate change, ecotourism, hydropower, investment, health and infrastructure.

The meeting marked a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between Bangladesh and Bhutan and underscored the shared vision of both nations for a sustainable and environmentally resilient future.

