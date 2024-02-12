Saber calls for immediate disbursement of loss and damage fund

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a session in the World Government Summit ‘Delivering the UAE Consensus Globally: From Agreement to Action' held in Dubai, UAE on Monday (12 February). Photo: Courtesy

The success of loss and damage fund of COP28 hinges on its adequate capitalisation and the prompt disbursement of funds to the affected communities, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (12 February).

"The pledges on climate finance during COP28 need to be significantly built upon during this year to respond to the increasingly acute needs of the most vulnerable countries," he said at a session in the World Government Summit 'Delivering the UAE Consensus Globally: From Agreement to Action' held in Dubai, UAE.

Saber said, "We must ensure there is appropriate follow up and accountability in the implementation of Global Stocktake (GST) outcomes. Any potential loopholes must be closed and our focus must be on actions that are strictly 1.5C aligned."

The environment minister said other crucial areas such as the mitigation work programme and the work programme on just transition pathways need to step up in 2024.

Saber Hossain said the focus now is on delivery of the UAE Consensus and translating its ambitious outcomes into tangible implementation that aligns fully with 1.5C and the needs of the most climate vulnerable members of our global community.

The Global Stocktake decision from COP28 has set a list of follow-up tasks for 2024 which will be crucial to guide timely implementation and for tracking progress on climate action to ensure accountability.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CoP 28 president & UAE special envoy to climate change; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF; Muawieh Radaideh, minister of environment, Jordan; Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UNFCCC; Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan also spoke on the occasion.

The session was moderated by CNN Presenter Becky Anderson.