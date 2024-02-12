Saber calls for immediate disbursement of loss and damage fund

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

Saber calls for immediate disbursement of loss and damage fund

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 07:21 pm
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a session in the World Government Summit ‘Delivering the UAE Consensus Globally: From Agreement to Action&#039; held in Dubai, UAE on Monday (12 February). Photo: Courtesy
Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury speaks at a session in the World Government Summit ‘Delivering the UAE Consensus Globally: From Agreement to Action' held in Dubai, UAE on Monday (12 February). Photo: Courtesy

The success of loss and damage fund of COP28 hinges on its adequate capitalisation and the prompt disbursement of funds to the affected communities, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (12 February). 

"The pledges on climate finance during COP28 need to be significantly built upon during this year to respond to the increasingly acute needs of the most vulnerable countries," he said at a session in the World Government Summit 'Delivering the UAE Consensus Globally: From Agreement to Action' held in Dubai, UAE.

Saber said, "We must ensure there is appropriate follow up and accountability in the implementation of Global Stocktake (GST) outcomes.  Any potential loopholes must be closed and our focus must be on actions that are strictly 1.5C aligned."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The environment minister said other crucial areas such as the mitigation work programme and the work programme on just transition pathways need to step up in 2024. 

Saber Hossain said the focus now is on delivery of the UAE Consensus and translating its ambitious outcomes into tangible implementation that aligns fully with 1.5C and the needs of the most climate vulnerable members of our global community.  

The Global Stocktake decision from COP28 has set a list of follow-up tasks for 2024 which will be crucial to guide timely implementation and for tracking progress on climate action to ensure accountability.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CoP 28 president & UAE special envoy to climate change; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF;  Muawieh Radaideh, minister of environment, Jordan;  Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UNFCCC;  Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President Designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan also spoke on the occasion. 

The session was moderated by CNN Presenter Becky Anderson.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Loss and Damage funding / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

2h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

India have lost to Aussies in 3 finals in just 7 months

7m | Videos
Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

Yarn, clothes, pillows and geo bags are made from plastic cotton

1h | Videos
Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

Pak Gen. Election is a repetition of 1970’s Election

2h | Videos
To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

To form Government in Pakistan Political parties need to ally

2h | Videos