S Korean president for taking ties with Bangladesh 'to next level'

Bangladesh

UNB
05 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 11:09 am

UNB
05 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 11:09 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday expressed a "firm commitment" to work together with Bangladesh to take the relations to the next level.

He shared his country's commitment when Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea M Delwar Hossain presented his credentials to the president of the Republic of Korea at the Blue House, presidential office-cum-residence complex, in Seoul.

Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and senior officials from the Korean President's Office and foreign ministry were present during the ceremony, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul.

Referring to the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, Ambassador Hossain accentuated the need for seizing this momentous occasion to take the relationship to a new height and make it more meaningful to the common people in both countries.

He conveyed firm commitment on the part of the Government of Bangladesh to work with the Government of the Republic of Korea in this direction.

During the conversation after the presentation of credentials, Ambassador Hossain conveyed warm greetings of the president and prime minister of Bangladesh to the South Korean president.

The envoy referred to the existing excellent bilateral relationship between the two countries that witnessed tremendous growth in depth and dimension during the last five decades.

Ambassador Hossain said Korea has emerged as a key development partner of Bangladesh with persistent growth in bilateral trade and the growing presence of Korean companies in Bangladesh.

He also mentioned that with "robust economic growth" and remarkable progress in various sectors for more than a decade, Bangladesh is now well poised to forge a "deeper comprehensive partnership" with the Republic of Korea for mutual benefits.

Bangladesh / south korea / diplomatic relations

