S Alam Group's sugar refinery factory fire not doused in 48 hrs

The fire at the S Alam Group-owned sugar refinery factory in Chattogram couldn't be brought under control fully for more than 48 hours.

The fire service said it may take two to three more days to extinguish the fire.

Chattogram Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Harun Pasha said although the fire is not likely to spread outside, it will take more time to fully control it.

"Sugar raw materials are stored all over the area. It is not possible to extinguish the fire from below. At the moment, there is no alternative to sprinkling water from above. Ten units of fire service are working to control the fire," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the army, navy and air force are working with the fire service to extinguish the fire.

Earlier on Monday (4 March), a fire broke out around 4pm in the warehouse of this sugar mill.

Mohammad Akhter Hossain, general manager (corporate) of S Alam Group, said there are five warehouses there. Each warehouse has a capacity of 60,000 metric tons.

The factory was still open at the time of the fire. About 500 workers work in the factory.