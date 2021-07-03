S Alam Group donates 20 cannulas to Bogura hospitals 

Bangladesh

S Alam Group has donated 20 sets of high flow nasal cannula to two hospitals in Bogura after receiving information about the oxygen crisis that is causing most of the Covid-19 deaths in the district.

Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura each received 10 cannula sets and additional accessories. 

Shortage of high flow nasal cannula in Bogura stirred the media yesterday when 13 people died of Covid-19 infection in the district. Later, 20 cannula sets were immediately sent from S Alam Group.

Islami Bank Bogura Region Head, Abdus Sobhan, and First Security Islami Bank Rajshahi Region Senior Vice President, Selim Ullah, distributed the items on behalf of the conglomerate.

