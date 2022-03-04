Russia's VEB Bank stops payment of Rooppur project amid SWIFT ban

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 02:35 pm

Related News

Russia's VEB Bank stops payment of Rooppur project amid SWIFT ban

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 02:35 pm
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) port along the Padma River is all set to become fully operational. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) port along the Padma River is all set to become fully operational. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Russia's Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (VEB) has ordered halting payments for Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project as SWIFT put sanctions on some Russian banks.

SWIFT is a Belgium-based secure messaging platform that facilitates cross-border payments.

VEB had recently sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank asking them to stop transactions with the Russian bank from March 1, a senior official of Bangladesh Bank told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

Additionally, a few other Russian banks have also asked multiple banks in Bangladesh to stop transactions with them.

The central bank official said that Russia is providing loan assistance in the construction of Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh and at the same time the project is being implemented by a contractor led by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

Repayment of some part of the loan of this project has begun and it was being done through Sonali Bank.

Also, the Russian workers who are working in Bangladesh were also being paid by sending money through the banks.

SWIFT sanctions on Russia: Things you need to know

However, the SWIFT ban has led those Russian banks to stop all transactions.

Russia is now sending money for machinery through brokers rather than sending it directly to Bangladesh.

Sonali Bank Managing Director MD Ataur Rahman told The Business Standard, "Russia's VEB Bank had sent us a letter to stop the payment of Rooppur nuclear power plant project. We have reported the matter to the Central Bank."

"The central bank sent its instructions to the concerned department of our bank yesterday afternoon, but I do not know what the decision was," he added.

VEB also has business relations with the state-owned Agrani Bank. On 28 February, the Russian bank sent a letter to Agrani Bank to suspend all transactions.

It may be mentioned that the cost of construction of two units of 1200 MW in Rooppur project is about Tk114,000 crore. Of this, the Government of Bangladesh will finance Tk22,053 crore and Russia is providing loan assistance of Tk 91,040 crore.

The power plant is scheduled to start supplying electricity by 2024.

SWIFT on 2 March added a few other financial organisations, including to Belarusian banks, to its list of sanctions in addition to the seven Russian banks it initially sanctioned.

Top News

Russia Sanctions / SWIFT / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last