Russian ship docks at Mongla port carrying machineries for Rooppur nuke plant

A Russian flag ship named MV Margaret has docked at Mongla port carrying 482.882 tonnes of machinery for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The unloading of the goods started this evening after the ship anchored at jetty no 8 of the port on Tuesday.

Sadhan Kumar Chakrabarti, Khulna branch manager for the ship's local shipping agent Conveyor Shipping Licence.

Earlier on 6 June, MV Margaret loaded with electrical and machinery left Russia's Novorossiysk port for Mongla.