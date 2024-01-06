Russian observers to monitor Sunday's polls

Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

A three-member election observer team of Russia will monitor Sunday's parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

Andrei Shutov, member of the Russian Central Election Commission and head of delegation, had a brief conversation with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen Masud bin Momen after their arrival in Dhaka on Friday.

Andrei Shutov, head of the Russian delegation, also had a brief discussion with Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel.

The vote casting will begin at 8am on Sunday and continue till 4pm non-stop in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.

Voting in Naogaon-2 constituency has been postponed following the death of an independent contender, according to the Election Commission.

Some 1,970 candidates, including 436 independent contenders, are running in the general election.

Out of 44 political parties registered with the Election Commission, 16 parties are out of the electoral race. There are 11,93,32,934 voters –-6,05,92,197 males, 5,87,39,889 females and 848 transgenders – who have voting rights.

Voters will cast their ballots at 260,856 booths of 42,024 polling stations, according to the Election Commission.

Election Observers / Russia / 7 Jan Election

Comments

