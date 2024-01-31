Russian investment in Bangladesh will hopefully increase in coming days: Foreign minister

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky paid a courtesy visit Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (31 January). Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister and Joint General Secretary of Awami League Hasan Mahmud said Russian investment in Bangladesh will hopefully increase in the coming days.

"Talks have been held about strengthening and expanding existing relations between our two countries," the minister said Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky paid a courtesy visit to him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (31 January).

Mentioning that Bangladesh has a very good and multi-dimensional relationship with Russia, the minister said, "We have built the Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant with Russian funding and technological support. It is going into production very soon. We were able to emerge as a nuclear nation with their help."

At this time, the foreign minister highlighted Russia's contribution during the Liberation War and post-war Bangladesh.

The minister said that Russia imports various products including ready-made garments and jute from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also imports various products including wheat and fertiliser from Russia, he added.

"A detailed discussion was held with the Russian Ambassador regarding further expansion of the 'trade basket' of the two countries. The two countries also discussed the signing of an MoU related to information technology," Hasan told reporters.

In response to a question from journalists, the foreign minister said that discussions are ongoing with many countries regarding trade in their own currencies.

"We have started that somewhat with India. The Russian ambassador discussed with me about trade exchange of rubles. If we can do this with different countries then our dependence on any particular currency will be reduced. It will definitely be helpful for our economy," the minister said.

In response to another question, Hasan Mahmud said, "Yesterday was the first session of Parliament. 80 diplomats including ambassadors of India, America, Russia, the UK, EU, China, France, and Germany were present in that session."