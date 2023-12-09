Russian House working promote higher education in Russia for Bangladeshi students: Pavel Dvoychenkov

Pavel Dvoichenkov, director of Russian House in Dhaka, said the Russian House is working hard to promote higher education opportunities in Russia as well as Russian language courses for Bangladeshi students.

He said this in an event at Dhaka on Saturday. Russian House in Dhaka, Bangladesh National Museum and Muktijudda Academy Trust jointly organised this event celebrating the 52nd anniversary of Bangladesh's Great Victory Day.

On this occasion, the organisers honoured a total of 84 freedom fighters, including 52 brave freedom fighters on the battlefield and the background artist soldiers of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra.

Director General of Bangladesh National Museum Md Kamruzzaman and Muktijudda Academy Trust Chairman Abul Kalam Azad were present at the event.

Pavel Dvoychenkov said Bangladesh-Russia friendly relations are historical. On the day of the 1971 revolution, the Soviet Union stood by Bangladesh. The relationship between the two countries was developed by supporting Bangladesh in the liberation war. Since then, Russia has been working for the economic development of Bangladesh. Russia helped build large industries and power plants.

The journey of this historic relationship started with the official visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the Soviet Union in 1972. Intergovernmental agreements on economic and technical cooperation, trade representation, cultural, educational, and scientific cooperation were signed during Bangabandhu's visit.

More than 6,000 Soviet and Russian graduates are currently working and holding high positions in Bangladesh and various countries around the world. Russian government has increased the number of scholarships for Bangladeshi students to 124 in the academic year 2024-2025 due to the increasing interest of Bangladeshi students in pursuing higher education in Russia.

Dvoychenkov also assured that he would continue his efforts to increase the number of these scholarships in the future.