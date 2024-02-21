Russian House eyes deeper ties with Bangladeshi youth

Russia's cooperation in the education, culture, science and technology for the youth of Bangladesh will be stronger in the future, said Pavel Shevtsov, deputy head of the Moscow Head Office of Rossotrudnichestvo.

Rossotrudnichestvo is the organisation that works to preserve and promote Russian culture globally, with all the Russian Houses located in foreign countries attached to the embassy falling under its purview.

A press conference titled "The Role of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Educational, Scientific, and Youth Activities of Bangladesh" was held on Tuesday with Pavel Shevtsov and representatives of Bangladeshi media.

Russian House in Dhaka jointly organised the event with the Bangladesh National Museum, the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, and the Liberation War Affairs Academy.

Pavel Dvoychenkov, director of the Russian House in Dhaka, said in his welcome speech that since its inception in 1974, the Russian House in Dhaka has consistently championed youth development in Bangladesh through educational and cultural programmes.

These initiatives include partnerships with the Moscow-based Rossotrudnichestvo, Russian government scholarships, and opportunities for Bangladeshi students. Currently, they are also focused on expanding our Russian language courses.

Shevtsov said that Russia is a very friendly country to Bangladesh. Skilled manpower is very necessary for Bangladesh to compete in the current digital world.

Due to the increasing interest of Bangladeshi students in pursuing higher education in Russia, the Russian government has gradually increased the number of scholarships to 124, from the next academic year this number will increase in the future, and the Bangladesh representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo is quite active in the process at the Russian House in Dhaka for any developmental activities in Bangladesh.

He thanked the youth representatives of Bangladesh for their interest in the Russian Government's New Generation and World Youth Festival 2024 and welcomed them to Russia. He answered in detail various questions from media representatives and other participants.

Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, chairman of the Liberation War Affairs Academy Trust, presided over the event.

After the press conference, inspiring patriotic songs and dances were performed by the Bangladeshi artists.