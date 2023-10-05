The Russian House in Dhaka organises seminars on study opportunities in Russia at United International University

On 4 October, 2023, The Russian House in Dhaka (RHD) organised an educational seminar regarding opportunities for higher studies in Russia in the academic year 2024-2025, with the possibility of receiving scholarships provided by the Government of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the Center for International Affairs and Cooperation (CIAC) of the United International University (UIU) at the UIU Campus.

The RHD Director, Mr. Pavel Dvoychenkov delivered updated data of the Russian education system and detailed the application process and submission of documents to candidates on the online platform https://education-in-russia.com, says press release.

He said that Bangladeshi students can study at any university designated for scholarship in Russia and talked about the world-class higher education and professional prospects of Russian alumni, who hold various senior positions in various public services, private companies and higher education institutions in Bangladesh.

He also mentions taking Russian language courses at RHD to facilitate higher education studies in Russia. Invited to participate in the next seminar will be held on October 9, 2023, at the Russian House in Dhaka.

The meeting was also attended by Mr A.K.M. Muzahidul Islam, a Russian alumni, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering and the Director of the CIAC at UIU. He recounted his fond memories of studying in Russia and spoke about the Russian world-class education system and encouraged the seminar participants to take up the opportunity to study in Russia.

PhD student at the People's Friendship University of Russia (PFUR) and President of the Bangla Press Club, Mr Barek Kaisar joined the video conference. He congratulated the participants of the seminar and highlighted the positive truth about the cordial and friendly Russian people, the modern Russian education system and the current practical experience of studying in Russia. He suggested taking the opportunity to study in Russian universities with scholarships as soon as possible without missing it.