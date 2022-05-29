Russian House in Dhaka hosts roundtable on ‘Past-Present-Future’

The Russian House in Dhaka, in association with the Liberation War Academy Trust and the Compatriots Association "Rodina", hosted a roundtable discussion on 21 May (Saturday).

The discussion titled "Past-Present-Future" was held marking the 77th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, reads a press release.

Freedom fighter Md Abdur Rauf Bhuiyan attended the discussion as an honourable guest.

Maxim Dobrokhotov, head of Russian House in Dhaka, recalled the history of the Great Patriotic War of 1941–45 during the discussion.

Among other attendees, the former principal of Dhaka Mohanagar Mohila College (Dhaka Metropolitan Women's College) Professor Md. Shazeedul Islam, Chairman of the Liberation War Academy Trust Abul Kalam Azad, and Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Md Abu Touhid talked about the key role of the Soviet Union (USSR) in fighting Nazi Germany and the consequences of this victory till date.

The speakers at the time paid tribute to all 27 million martyrs of the Great Patriotic War and also expressed their gratitude to the Soviet Union and present-day Russia for cooperation in the overall post-war development of Bangladesh and the ongoing projects of the country.

In the end, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Russian warriors who lost their lives in the Great Patriotic War.