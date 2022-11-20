Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov's Dhaka visit cancelled

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Dhaka has been cancelled.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Sunday (20 November).

"He [Sergey Lavrov]" is likely to have a phone conversation with our foreign minister tomorrow or the day after," Md Shahriar Alam said.

The Russian foreign minister was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on Wednesday (23 November) mainly to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers (COM) meeting to be held in Dhaka on 24 November.

Aleksandr Mantytsky, the Russian ambassador to Bangladesh will represent his country at the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting scheduled for 24 November instead of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reports UNB.

The reason behind the revised decision could not be known.

Russia is a dialogue partner of the IORA while Bangladesh is the current chair. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will brief the media on the upcoming IORA meeting on Monday.

Ahead of Lavrov's visit to Dhaka, preparations were being made for a courtesy meeting with the prime minister and bilateral talks between the Russian foreign minister.