Russian employee of RNPP project found dead in Pabna

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:08 pm

Related News

Russian employee of RNPP project found dead in Pabna

UNB
19 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:08 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The body of a Russian national, who used to work in a Russian organisation under Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in Pabna's Iswardi, was recovered from his room on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased identified as Kun Alexandra used to live in a building constructed for foreigners in Iswardi.

Aurbind Sakar, officer-in-charge of Iswardi Police Station, told UNB that the employee fell asleep in his room on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, his colleagues called him from outside the room for a long time but got no response, he said.

Later, the colleagues informed police who found the body lying on the bed when the room's door was unlocked around 11am, the police officer said.

The body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that the reason behind the death will be known after getting the autopsy report.

Top News

RNPP / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

4h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

5h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee