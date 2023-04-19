Russian employee of RNPP project found dead in Pabna

The body of a Russian national, who used to work in a Russian organisation under Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in Pabna's Iswardi, was recovered from his room on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased identified as Kun Alexandra used to live in a building constructed for foreigners in Iswardi.

Aurbind Sakar, officer-in-charge of Iswardi Police Station, told UNB that the employee fell asleep in his room on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, his colleagues called him from outside the room for a long time but got no response, he said.

Later, the colleagues informed police who found the body lying on the bed when the room's door was unlocked around 11am, the police officer said.

The body was sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said, adding that the reason behind the death will be known after getting the autopsy report.