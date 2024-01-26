Russian Ambassador hopes Dhaka-Moscow relations will continue to thrive

File photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERS

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy has expressed optimism that with the newly elected government, the ties between Dhaka and Moscow will continue to thrive, bringing peace and prosperity to the people.

The Ambassador made the remarks in a message on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

Despite the current turbulence in international affairs, he said, fruitful cooperation between Moscow and Dhaka has been developing across many sectors.

In 2023, Russia-Bangladesh relations saw a number of milestones, such as the first-ever visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Bangladesh in September; the nuclear fuel delivery ceremony at the Rooppur NPP in October, with virtual presence of President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; a goodwill visit of the Russian Pacific Fleet to the port of Chattogram in November.

"Russia makes a significant contribution to Bangladesh's food security, being one of the key suppliers of various agro-industrial products, primarily wheat and fertilizers," said the Russian Ambassador.

In 2023, Russia's grain export to Bangladesh amounted to 2.7 million tons, said Ambassador Mantytskiy.

"Meaningful interaction between our countries predates the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in January 1972 as the USSR largely supported the Bengali people in the international arena during the ongoing War for Independence in 1971," he said.

Since then, the envoy said, over the span of more than 50 years, the bilateral history has seen many remarkable events and significant achievements, as well as glorious memories.

"The strong historic legacy and mutual affection between Russian and Bangladeshi people serve as a solid basis for new accomplishments and shared dreams," said the Russian Ambassador.