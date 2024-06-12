Russia will remain a reliable partner to Bangladesh, other allies despite 'artificial obstacles': Ambassador

Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy speaks at the Russian Day reception today (12 June). Photo: UNB

Despite "artificial obstacles" imposed by the west to hinder mutually beneficial relations with friendly states, Russia is determined to continue being a reliable partner to its allies, including Bangladesh, Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy said today (12 June).

"Friendship between our countries goes a long way. We have no major unresolved political issues and have similar approaches to global challenges like terrorism, cybercrime, neo-colonialism, and climate change. Economic relations are thriving, with the energy sector being their backbone," he said while speaking at the Russian Day reception this evening.

Mentioning that the flagship project between the two countries is the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, he said, "The physical start-up of Unit 1 is to take place before the end of this year."

12 June marks the beginning of a new phase in Russia's centuries-long history. Over the past 30 years, the Russian Federation has navigated through significant transformations, emerging as a truly sovereign country with resilient economy, a center in the evolving multipolar world order.

The Russian envoy said the meetings of BRICS Foreign Ministers held on 10 and 11 June in the city of Nizhny Novgorod showed that these values are shared by many global stakeholders, including Bangladesh which, as an aspiring BRICS member, also attended the BRICS Plus meeting.

The highlight of the evening was the concert "Power of Love, Power of Light" organised by "AtomStroyExport" company, Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation.

The Western Military District Ensemble of Song and Dance performed Russian patriotic songs and classical dances.

Ambassador Mantytskiy explained to the audience the meaning of the holiday and outlined Russia's foreign policy principles.

"The recent decades have revealed Russia's genuine friends in the Global South and exposed hypocritical nature of the Western foreign policy that is full of double standards, non-compliance with obligations, deterrence and even blatant arm-twisting. Despite artificial obstacles imposed by the West to hinder mutually beneficial relations with friendly states, Russia is determined to continue being a reliable partner to its allies, including Bangladesh", added the Ambassador.

He remembered the time when the foundations of relations between Russia and Bangladesh were laid down, expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation and its people for extending a helping hand during the 1971 Liberation War and in the post-independence period.

"In the last five decades, we have forged a robust partnership that encompasses many areas of bilateral cooperation, including science and technology, economy, trade, education and culture. We would like to see Russia as a reliable partner of Bangladesh on its development journey," said the Minister.

The Embassy also hosted an exhibition titled "Russia-UNESCO: 70 years of cooperation".

The selection of documentary photographs demonstrated the contribution Russia has made to the development of international cooperation in education, science and culture.

The programme also included an awards ceremony for the Bangladeshi winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 2023.

Alexander Mantytskiy presented to Ziaul Huque and Abdul Momin certificates for the second and third places, respectively.

Among the guests of the evening were members of the diplomatic corps, Bangladesh Parliament, military top brass, government officials, businessmen, cultural figures, politicians, media people, and Russian compatriots.

