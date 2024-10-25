Russia will back Bangladesh's enhanced role in BRICS

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey A Ryabkov on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia recently. Photo: UNB

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey A Ryabkov has pledged to advance the "matured" relations with Bangladesh to a new height.

The deputy foreign minister thanked the government of Bangladesh for its renewed commitment to remain engaged with the BRICS process.

He assured that the Russian government will support Bangladesh for a greater role in the bloc during its future expansion, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were discussed when Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin held a bilateral meeting with the Russian Deputy foreign minister on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and cooperation, with a focus on further strengthening the relations between the two countries.

The discussions also featured holding the next Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Moscow, Russia.

The foreign secretary highlighted the historical ties between Bangladesh and Russia and underscored the importance of cooperation in the areas of energy and food security between the two countries.

The foreign secretary thanked the deputy foreign minister for inviting Bangladesh to the BRICS summit and shared Bangladesh's keen interest to contribute to the BRICS process.

Appreciating Bangladesh's standing on multilateral issues including the strong belief in multilateralism and a multipolar world for a sustained and rules-based global order as forward-looking, Ryabkov shared that the BRICS Declaration (Kazan Declaration) under Russian Presidency would focus on practical and result-oriented cooperation for the developing countries.

He also highlighted Bangladesh's role as a full-fledged member of the New Development Bank (NDB) and assured continued support.

Faisal Ahmed, CDA of Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, and senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting.

Earlier, the foreign secretary addressed the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia and said Bangladesh looks forward to contributing to the bloc in promoting rules-based international trading system and amplifying the voices of Global South on reform of international financial institutions, migrants' rights, climate justice, debt sustainability, fair and inclusive global order. Bangladesh also called for an end to the genocide in Gaza.