Russia-Ukraine war causes great sufferings to common people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Russia-Ukraine war has caused serious sufferings for the common people as a whole.

She made this remark while the visiting Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban Tuesday.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, who briefed reporters after the meeting, said they discussed various issues, including ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

Mentioning the adverse impacts of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Sheikh Hasina said even the US government is sending messages to the American people asking them to save electricity and energy.

"Due to the war, all, including the USA, are facing sufferings," she said.

Referring the current flood situation in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said it was caused by recent flash flood in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal.

She mentioned that Bangladesh stands ready to work together with India to overcome any sort of natural disaster.

The main aim of the countries in South Asia is to alleviate poverty and work together to improve the condition of the people, she added.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the crucial role of Indian government, armed forces and the people of India during the Liberation War in 1971 under the leadership of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She expressed gratefulness to the members of Indian armed forces who laid down their lives and who were injured in the battlefield in 1971 in Bangladesh.

The premier said that the relation between the two countries is wonderful.

Indian army chief General Manoj Pande discussed about the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

He informed the premier that he would visit Ramu Cantonment in Cox's Bazar tomorrow.

General Pande highly praised Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, saying it a touchy place, and appreciated the presentation that was given to him there.

"This museum will be a symbol of sacrifice and will inspire the new generation to love their country," he said.

The Indian army chief said that regular exchange of top-level visits between the two countries' armed forces officials will strengthen bilateral relations.

Referring to the Victory Day celebration in India, General Manoj Pande said that representatives from Bangladesh also joined the events which play significant role in consolidating friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.

He praised the ''Proyash'' – a specialised institute run by Bangladesh Army which provides services for holistic development of the children with special educational needs through multidimensional programmes.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present in the meeting.

